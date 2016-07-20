Community mourns the death of 23 yrs old Arshpreet Kaur

Three people have died and another critically injured in a horrific crash on the Desert Road, a notorious stretch of road on State Highway One, in north island of New Zealand.





New Zealand police said the car was carrying four people, out of which three were Indian nationals in their twenties.





Arshpreet Kaur who died in this car accident hailed from village Chuharchakk in Moga/Faridkot Dist of Punjab. She was raised by her grandparents and was planning to file for their visa from her first salary.





“She was just a very lively, spunky girl,” said friends Joban and Rabinder Sidhu - “She was so full of life and was a beautiful person with a beautiful heart and great soul who cared about whole world.” Joban Sidhu told SBS Punjabi.

“Despite knowing that you are long gone , we still can't help but wait for you to come back home . Still hoping that you will knock on door. Still telling my heart that it's just a bad nightmare.” said Joban.





“May you find peace wherever you are . You will always be in our hearts . Love you forever R.I.P”





“There are no words to express the sadness that we as a community are feeling right now," Joban said in the audio statement. “I am in touch with Indian High commission and the efforts will be done to send her body back to India to her native village Chuharchakk in Moga/Faridkot Dist of Punjab”













The police suspect that car crossed the centre line and drove into the path of a truck in icy conditions just after 7am on Monday morning.





"Initial indications appear as though a northbound vehicle has lost control, crossed the centreline and collided with a heavy motor vehicle travelling south. Three people died at the scene and the driver was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition," said Senior Sergeant Fane Troy of Taupo Police told NZHerald.com.





The front passenger was identified as 21-year-old Twinkle Ansal, an Indian national who was in New Zealand on a student visa.





On the rear seat was 20-year-old Monalisa Alofaifo, a Samoan woman with New Zealand residency while the third person has not been named yet but is a woman from India, also in her 20s.





The only survivor from the car is a 21-year-old man, originally from India but living in New Zealand.





He still remains in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.





