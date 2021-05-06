Community raises funds for Indian truckie killed in horrific crash in Western Australia

Friends and family are mourning the death of a young truck driver who lost his life in a crash in regional Western Australia on Sunday, 2 May.





Sagarpreet Singh’s life was tragically cut short when his B-double truck veered off the road, toppled and burst into flames on Goldfields Highway near Meekatharra.





Advertisement

Highlights:





Community raises over $70,000 for the family of an Indian truck driver who died in a fatal crash in WA

Perth-based Sagarpreet Singh was working as a mining contractor

He came to Australia as an international student in 2014

Mr Singh had been working for iron ore producer, GWR group, for the past six months. At the time of the accident, he was ferrying iron ore for the resource house. The road train caught fire after the crash on the stretch of a road between Meekatharra and Wiluna in WA. Source: Supplied by Mr Boparai





His sudden and tragic death touched many members of the Punjabi community in Australia, some of whom took to social media to share their shock and grief.





One of his close associates remembered Sagarpreet as a "hardworking" young man who dreamt of building a "better life" Down Under.





"A young life lost too soon. I want to extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to his family. I send them wishes and strength to bear this loss," he told SBS Punjabi. Tributes flow for Sagarpreet Singh aka Raja who died in a truck crash in WA. Source: Supplied





Originally from Kakka Kandiala near Tarn Tarn in India's northern state of Punjab, Mr Singh arrived in Australia as an international student in 2014.





He lived with his friend Jagbir Singh Boparai in Victoria Park, an inner south-eastern suburb of Perth, who remembers him as a "noble and kind soul."





Mr Boparai, who is spearheading the crowdfunding initiative on Facebook, said Sagarpreet was a breadwinner for his family back in Punjab.





He informed that the funds raised through the initiative would be sent to his parents, who spent a fortune to send their son to get an Australian degree seven years ago.











"He came to Australia as an international student at the age of 18. His tragic death has shattered the hopes and dreams of his family back in Punjab," Mr Boparai said.





He was the only hope and support of his family back in Punjab. He was driving so he could support his loved ones.

The crowdfunding total has already topped $70,000 in just three days. Facebook fundraiser (screenshot on Friday 7 May) that was started to support Mr Singh's family back in Punjab, India. Source: Supplied





Mr Boparai added that they plan to send Sagarpreet's mortal remains to his hometown in India.





"We’re very thankful to the people who have helped us raise funds in these difficult times," he added.





Click here to listen to an interview with Jagbir Singh Boparai.





LISTEN TO ‘Shattered hopes and dreams’: Indian-origin truck driver killed in a tragic crash in Western Australia SBS Punjabi 06/05/2021 06:21 Play







Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.





Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via this link .





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









