SBS Punjabi

Community raises over $600,000 to support Sikh free food initiative

SBS Punjabi

A team of Sikh volunteers preparing meals at a community kitchen in Melbourne's south-east.

A team of Sikh volunteers preparing meals at a community kitchen in Melbourne's south-east. Source: Supplied by SVA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2021 at 5:38pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Within a week of posting an appeal on social media, community members have raised a whopping sum of $600,000 for Sikh Volunteers Australia's (SVA) effort to set up a permanent kitchen for their free food initiatives across Melbourne.

Published 23 August 2021 at 5:38pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Melbourne-based non-profit organisation Sikh Volunteers Australia (SVA) has been providing free food to the communities
during catastrophic bushfires
and the various stages of
COVID-19 lockdowns in Victoria
.

The charity group says they have experienced a significant surge in demand for free food since the pandemic. They now aim to build on their initiative to provide free food for disadvantaged people and those in need of a meal during hard times.

A team of Sikh volunteers preparing meals at a community kitchen in Melbourne's south-east.
A team of Sikh volunteers preparing meals at a community kitchen in Melbourne's south-east. Source: Supplied by SVA


Advertisement
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, SVA has provided over 180,000 free meals to the doorsteps of community members in 41 Melbourne suburbs.

“In the time of need, we are there for those that need us more than ever. It’s what we do best. Help those in times of crisis,” SVA volunteer Manpreet Singh said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.

To further expand their operations, the group is now aiming for a bigger and better kitchen.

“Since 2017, we’ve rented community kitchens and have been supported by like-minded organisations that let us use their kitchen facilities. But to expand the scale of operations, we need a permanent kitchen,” he said.

Sikh volunteers out to serve food to lockdown-affected communities in Melbourne.
Sikh volunteers out to serve food to lockdown-affected communities in Melbourne. Source: Supplied by SVA


The SVA has raised over $600,000 through a fundraiser for this initiative.

“We’ve been able to secure a piece of land and are now eager to build our own commercial kitchen. It would allow us to cook approximately 10,000 meals a day and will enable us to cover almost all of Victoria regardless of the landscape and resources available in the area,” Mr Singh said.

While talking about their group's efforts, Mr Singh thanked the community for their generous donations.

“It requires a very kind, noble and generous heart to donate hard-earned money, and to do that during these tough times, people need a lot more humility and generosity,” he said.

Sydney Opera House sails illuminate with image of Sikhs helping bushfire victims
Sydney Opera House sails illuminate with image of Sikhs helping bushfire victims Source: Supplied by SVA


Mr Singh recalled how they originally had a single van at their disposal, with which they gave free meals to the homeless. He says this gradually evolved into a "powerful act of kindness" during Melbourne’s most challenging times.

We feel proud to be part of this initiative. It is our duty to serve people when they need us the most
“We commit to serve with a kind heart and to reduce stress in society. No matter what the challenges, we need to serve, rise and celebrate our diversity," he added.

To hear their full interview with SVA's Manpreet Singh, click on the audio link above.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also Read

‘Standing tall and proud’: Sikh volunteer shares message of love, peace and humanity

‘Duty to serve’: Sikh volunteers serve free food after public housing towers face lockdown in Melbourne

‘Service to humanity’: How Australian Sikhs are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic

Sikh volunteer wins Australia’s Local Hero Award for serving free food



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack