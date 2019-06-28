Concerns for Australian man missing in North Korea

Source: AAP
By Camille Bianchi
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described the situation of an Australian man missing in North Korea for several days as troubling, saying countries at the G-20 Summit had offered assistance in the matter. The family of Aleks Signey, who is a blogger and student, said they last had contact with him on Tuesday morning Australian time.
