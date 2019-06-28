SBS Punjabi

Concerns for Australian man missing in North Korea

SBS Punjabi

A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, June 27, 2019 shows 29-year-old Perth man Alek Sigley who has reportedly been detained in North Korea. (AAP Image/Supplied by Facebook) NO ARCHIVING BEYOND 48 HOUR NEWS USAGE, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2019 at 6:10pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 10:11pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described the situation of an Australian man missing in North Korea for several days as troubling, saying countries at the G-20 Summit had offered assistance in the matter. The family of Aleks Signey, who is a blogger and student, said they last had contact with him on Tuesday morning Australian time.

Published 28 June 2019 at 6:10pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 10:11pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?