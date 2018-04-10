Controversial movie 'Nanak Shah Fakir' to be released despite protests

The Akal Takht has now officially 'banned' the soon-to-be released movie, 'Nanak Shah Fakir', depicitng the life and times of the first guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak. After the initial obstacles the movie faced in 2016, the movie has been mired in controversy for a second time this year. The apex body governing gurdwaras the world over, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) had given its nod to the movie in 2016 after its initial doubts about the role of Guru Nanak being played by a human being, which is forbidden in the Sikh faith. After the movie was edited according to the questions raised by SGPC's screening committee and clarifications were given by Harinder Sikka, the movie's producer, that Guru Nanak's depiction in the movie was by way of computer graphics and not an actor, the SGPC gave the movie their green signal. The release, before the protests began this year, had been slotted for April 13, which is the day Vaisakhi is celebrated by the Punjabi community the world over. Now, SGPC has written to India's PM to ban the screening of the movie due to same the reasons it had at the start. However, the movie's producer, appears to stick to his guns and go ahead with the release. Hear this news and much more from Punjab in this week’s Punjabi Diary.



