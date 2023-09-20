Controversy surrounds Canadian-Punjabi Singer Shubh ahead of his debut Mumbai concert
Punjabi singer Shubh is famous for his songs Baller, We Rollin, Elevated, No Love and more.
Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, sparks controversy over sharing a distorted map of India on his social media. The rapper-singer faces sponsorship withdrawl from BoAt and Instagram unfollow by Virat Kohli ahead of his concert scheduled from September 23 to 25. This and more in our weekly news segment of Bollywood Gupshup on upcoming movies and songs.
