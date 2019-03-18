Countdown to Melbourne Sikh Games begins

The National Sikh Games are being held in Melbourne this year and preparations are well underway, with funding commitments from three levels of government, sports associations and community organisations. The 32nd National Sikh Games get underway in Melbourne on April 19 Source: Supplied





Mr Dalvinder Garcha, the President of the Melbourne Games and Vice President of ANSACC told SBS Punjabi, “These Games will have many firsts, and I’m really proud to see how every community and sporting organization has joined hands to make them a success.”





“All Gurudwaras are providing langar (a meal cooked in the community kitchen and served for free) and many clubs have cancelled their own tournaments to ensure that there is no clash of dates with the main event of the Sikh Games. It is wonderful to see the entire Melbourne community come together as one, to host these Games.”





Of the many 'firsts' mentioned by Mr Garcha, one would be an Olympic Games style torch relay, which has already commenced from Adenia Park in Perth and will traverse the nation before reaching Melbourne in time for the Games. The torch relay began from Perth on March 16 Source: Supplied





Mr Satnam Pabla, the Joint Secretary of the 32nd Sikh Games being held in Melbourne said, “We have a record number of entries by teams and athletes this time. Swimming will be included as a sport for the first time, just like shooting volleyball. Apart from this, we’ll have a huge participation in smash volleyball, tennis, basketball, athletics, and the highest ever number of teams – 60 – are taking part in various categories of the soccer competition.”





He added, “We had such a large number of teams who entered the hockey tournament, that we actually had to move the venue away to Swinburne University.”





As always, Kabaddi will be the main-stay of the annual sporting carnival and is likely to draw thousands of spectators.





Mr Dalvinder Garcha, Mr Satnam Pabla and Mr Rupinder Brar at SBS Punjabi studios, Melbourne Source: SBS Punjabi





Speaking about the funding arrangements, the Vice President of the Melbourne Sikh Games, Mr Rupinder Brar said, “When we were planning for these Games, we realized we would need a budget of around $600,000. And I’m proud to say, this is the first time we didn’t have to go door-knocking to raise any funds.”





“The Victorian government has contributed $200,000, the federal government has recently announced a grant of $120,000 and the City of Casey has given us $50,000. Apart from this, there are around 12 community sports clubs in Melbourne, three major Gurudwaras and many businesses, who have come forth with contributions.”







The organisers said that free meals for upto 120,000 people have been planned and catered for over the three days of the Games. Free bus shuttles will be running from selected hotels to the venue at Casey Fields, and there will be free shuttles to ferry spectators between venues as well.





Mr Garcha did urge all interstate guests planning to attend the Melbourne Sikh Games, to ensure that they booked their accommodation well in advance, “and preferably at the venues endorsed by us, so that you have access to the free bus shuttles. We don’t want you to leave the booking until it’s too late – please check our website for information on where to book.”





