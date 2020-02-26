Couple hailed hero for rescuing two children from car with ‘non-responsive' driver

A white sedan that had been sitting outside Mr Sidhu’s house in Kalkallo for over two hours drew his suspicion when he heard noises emanating from the vehicle at around 2 pm on Sunday.





On closer inspection, Mr Sidhu spotted a man "slumped" behind the wheel, who appeared to have passed out, and two young children in the back seat, who seemed to be in a “pretty bad condition”.





“I first tried to wake up the male driver, but he didn’t budge. I then drew my attention to the kids who seemed to have been crying for a long time,” the 33-year-old bus driver told SBS Punjabi.





Mr and Mrs Sidhu rescued two young children from a car in North Melbourne

The police found the male driver in a "non-responsive" condition

The driver was arrested by the police on unrelated outstanding warrants

Mr Sidhu said that the older one of the two kids seemed to be around three-years-old while the younger looked about one-and-a-half.





“Upon seeing me, the older one rolled down the window and I and my wife, Navneet rushed to get some water and orange juice as they seemed quite dehydrated."





The couple then informed the emergency services, which arrived at the scene shortly after 2 pm.





In a statement, Victoria police said they responded to a call for a welfare check and located the vehicle on Klandy Drive with two children and a male inside.





“The male was initially non-responsive but breathing and was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not require transport. No one was injured,” said the police. Deepinder Sidhu Source: Supplied





Mr Sidhu said they took the children inside the house after the police allowed them to remove them from the car.





“The paramedics assessed the kids and told us they were now fully hydrated and in a stable condition. They told us that the children would not have been able to cry had they not been rescued when they were.





“We also introduced the children to our son and took them to his toy room. Soon their father rang our doorbell and asked for his children.





“He then took them to the car and was strapping their seatbelts, ready to leave, but the police stopped him,” said Mr Sidhu.





The male driver was arrested by the police on unrelated outstanding warrants and the children were released into the care of a family member.











Amarinder Singh who also drives a bus and lives in Mr Sidhu's neighbourhood said he was proud of the couple's "generosity and quick thinking."





"I don't know them personally, but I think what the couple did was commendable and heroic and we all have a thing or two to learn from their kind gesture," said Mr Singh.





'No big deal'

Mr Sidhu said, what they did was "no big deal.”





“We did what any genuine person would have done for those children. But I would like to take this opportunity to send a message to the community, that we should never hesitate from doing our bit.





“Let’s follow in the footsteps of the Indian community settled in Canada where everyone helps each other. I believe we should set a similar example in Australia as well,” said Mr Sidhu.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









