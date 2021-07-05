COVID lockdowns may have a ‘lasting impact’ on young people from migrant backgrounds

A new report, to be published next month, looks at the long-term impact of Melbourne’s COVID restrictions on youth – specifically those who arrived near the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. It shows that almost of half of those surveyed list employment as their key concern.





CMY Youth support worker Mallika Murthy says many are struggling:





“Applying for five to 10 jobs a day - it's having a real impact on them because there's no clear explanation as to why they're not able to secure an entry level job… which means that there's financial insecurity a lack of financial independence, but it also impacts them in other ways, in terms of their mental health.”





Centre for Multicultural Youth, a not-for-profit organisation in Melbourne. For the past 30 years it has helped young migrants and refugees arriving in Australia transition to a new life.





Founding CEO Carmel Guerra explains:





“We've got over 800 volunteers. We've got 150 staff scattered throughout Victoria. Our staff is very culturally diverse. “





