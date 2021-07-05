SBS Punjabi

COVID lockdowns may have a ‘lasting impact’ on young people from migrant backgrounds

SBS Punjabi

Yusuf Mohamed is struggling to find work

Yusuf Mohamed is struggling to find work Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 July 2021 at 11:10am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Matt Connellan
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

A large youth organisation has told Small Business Secrets that the effects of unemployment and financial stress may be felt for many years. The latest figures show youth unemployment is running at 10.7 per cent - that's twice the national average.

Published 5 July 2021 at 11:10am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Matt Connellan
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
A new report, to be published next month, looks at the long-term impact of Melbourne’s COVID restrictions on youth – specifically those who arrived near the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. It shows that almost of half of those surveyed list employment as their key concern.

CMY Youth support worker Mallika Murthy says many are struggling:

“Applying for five to 10 jobs a day - it's having a real impact on them because there's no clear explanation as to why they're not able to secure an entry level job…  which means that there's financial insecurity a lack of financial independence, but it also impacts them in other ways, in terms of their mental health.”

Advertisement
Centre for Multicultural Youth, a not-for-profit organisation in Melbourne. For the past 30 years it has helped young migrants and refugees arriving in Australia transition to a new life.

 Founding CEO Carmel Guerra explains:

“We've got over 800 volunteers. We've got 150 staff scattered throughout Victoria. Our staff is very culturally diverse. “

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack