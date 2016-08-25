Daman Singh joins in to raise awareness about mental health issues in military

As with the Ice Bucket Challenge, this is also a social campaign with a hashtag #22pushupschallenge.





"This was my small bit to raise awareness for our Australian Defense Force's Combat Veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)", said Daman Singh from Western Australia Police in an interview with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal

Source: Supplied





"Tonight, I went to my local Sikh Gurdwara, to offer my prayers for the well-being of all our soldiers. Our brave Aussie soldiers whilst protecting our freedom, face the challenge of this dreaded illness of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). 8.3% of ADF members will have experienced PTSD in the last 12 months (ADF Health, Portal 2016)", said Daman Singh in this interview with SBS Punjabi.















