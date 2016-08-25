SBS Punjabi

Daman Singh joins in to raise awareness about mental health issues in military

SBS Punjabi

daman

Daman Singh at the Sikh Heritage Trail Perth Source: Photo by Australian Sikh Heritage

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 25 August 2016 at 7:39pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Daman Singh took on the challenge of 22 push-ups for 22 days and posting its videos on Facebook to raise awareness for Australian Defense Force's Combat Veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Published 25 August 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 25 August 2016 at 7:39pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
As with the Ice Bucket Challenge, this is also a social campaign with a hashtag  
#22pushupschallenge.


"This was my small bit to raise awareness for our Australian Defense Force's Combat Veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)", said Daman Singh from Western Australia Police in an interview with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal
Daman Singh
Source: Supplied


"Tonight, I went to my local Sikh Gurdwara, to offer my prayers for the well-being of all our soldiers. Our brave Aussie soldiers whilst protecting our freedom, face the challenge of this dreaded illness of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). 8.3% of ADF members will have experienced PTSD in the last 12 months (ADF Health, Portal 2016)", said Daman Singh in this interview with SBS Punjabi.



Daman Singh


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?