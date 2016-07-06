Dangers of button batteries in Kids

Electronic devices are a part of daily life. And theyre getting smaller, slimmer and sleeker. But inside the battery compartment of mini remote controls, small calculators, watches, remote keyless entry, flameless candles, singing greeting cards and other electronics, may be a very powerful coin-sized button battery.





If a child swallows a button battery, the battery can get stuck in the child's throat and burn through the oesophagus in as little as two hours. Repair can require feeding and breathing tubes and multiple surgeries.

















As many as 20 kids per week are presented to the emergency department due to this. 2 small children have died so far after swallowing these button batteries.











Here we talk to Dr Gurdip Aurora about the dangers of button batteries and the precautions parents can take to avoid a tragedy. Dr Aurora warns parents about the dangers of these button batteries and advises parents to take the kids straight to emergency department for treatment at the slightest doubt that the kid has swallowed a battery.

















The Australian Competition and consumer Commission has the following safety tips.





Take Charge. Act Now.





1.If you suspect a child has swallowed a button battery, immediately call the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26 or go to a hospital emergency room. Do not let the child eat or drink and do not induce vomiting





2.Keep coin-sized button batteries and devices out of sight and out of reach.





3.Examine devices and make sure the battery compartment is secure.4.Dispose of used button batteries immediately. Flat batteries can still be dangerous.





5.Tell others about the risk associated with button batteries and how to keep their children safe.





Kidsafe Victoria has highlighted the importance of safe storage and safe disposal of batteries to reduce the risk to children.





The ‘Battery Controlled Campaign’ was launched in Australia in 2012 by Kidsafe and the ACCC to raise awareness of button battery related injuries- more information can be found at www.thebatterycontrolled.com.au





The Battery Controlled is a partnership to raise awareness about the severity of this issue and share information with parents, caregivers and the medical community. Launched in Australia by Energizer, Kidsafe and the ACCC (Australian Competition & Consumer Commission), this effort is committed to helping parents prevent children from swallowing coin-sized button batteries.









