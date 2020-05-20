SBS Punjabi

Della Rosa pizza company faces legal action over allegations of bullying, racism and unlawful dismissal

Talwinder Della Rosa

Talwinder Kaur

Published 20 May 2020 at 5:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Preetinder Grewal, Avneet Arora
Available in other languages

29-year-old Talwinder Kaur who worked with Della Rosa in Melbourne for five years has now taken the pizza manufacturing company to the Fair Work Commission.

Highlights
  • Della Rosa faces court over allegations of bullying, racism and unlawful dismissal
  • United Workers Union has filed the claim on behalf of Indian-origin worker, Talwinder Kaur
  • Della Rosa has refuted the allegations
One of Australia’s largest supermarket pizza manufacturing company, Della Rosa Fresh Foods supplies to Coles, Woolworths and IGA, as well as some smaller clients.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Ms Kaur alleged that she was subjected to a “shocking and racist” tirade by her manager while she was on duty on May 6.

"I have worked there for five years and never disrespected anyone or done anything wrong and they’ve turned around and fired me during the COVID-19 pandemic. I want Della Rosa to see there are consequences for their actions,” said Ms Kaur.

Shortly after that episode, the 29-year-old claims she received an email from the company informing her that her resignation had been accepted.

“But the point is that I never resigned nor I have sent any response to their email. I was in fact wrongfully terminated. The episode has hugely affected my mental health and I am under a lot of stress after losing my job because I have a family and kids to care for,” she said.

Della Rosa pizza company faces court


Ms Kaur who lives with her husband, children and her mother-in-law in Melbourne said she has taken the courage to escalate the matter because she believes it’s the only way to put an end to bullying at the workplace.

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer what I have suffered through,” she added.

The company, however, has denied Ms Kaur’s allegations in a statement to SBS News. It says the company accepted the resignation of Ms Kaur.

Migrant workers allegedly underpaid $600,000 by Melbourne pizza manufacturer



The United Workers Union has filed the claim on behalf of Ms Kaur.

The union has also launched legal action against Della Rosa on behalf of 21 former employees who claim they were underpaid a collective sum of $1 million.

A mediation hearing for that case is scheduled for later this week. 

SBS Punjabi has contacted the union for comment.

