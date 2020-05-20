Della Rosa pizza company faces legal action over allegations of bullying, racism and unlawful dismissal

Highlights Della Rosa faces court over allegations of bullying, racism and unlawful dismissal

United Workers Union has filed the claim on behalf of Indian-origin worker, Talwinder Kaur

Della Rosa has refuted the allegations

One of Australia’s largest supermarket pizza manufacturing company, Della Rosa Fresh Foods supplies to Coles, Woolworths and IGA, as well as some smaller clients.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi , Ms Kaur alleged that she was subjected to a “shocking and racist” tirade by her manager while she was on duty on May 6.





"I have worked there for five years and never disrespected anyone or done anything wrong and they’ve turned around and fired me during the COVID-19 pandemic. I want Della Rosa to see there are consequences for their actions,” said Ms Kaur.





Shortly after that episode, the 29-year-old claims she received an email from the company informing her that her resignation had been accepted.





“But the point is that I never resigned nor I have sent any response to their email. I was in fact wrongfully terminated. The episode has hugely affected my mental health and I am under a lot of stress after losing my job because I have a family and kids to care for,” she said.





Della Rosa pizza company faces court Source: Supplied





Ms Kaur who lives with her husband, children and her mother-in-law in Melbourne said she has taken the courage to escalate the matter because she believes it’s the only way to put an end to bullying at the workplace.





“I don’t want anyone else to suffer what I have suffered through,” she added.





The company, however, has denied Ms Kaur’s allegations in a statement to SBS News. It says the company accepted the resignation of Ms Kaur.





READ MORE Migrant workers allegedly underpaid $600,000 by Melbourne pizza manufacturer







The United Workers Union has filed the claim on behalf of Ms Kaur.





The union has also launched legal action against Della Rosa on behalf of 21 former employees who claim they were underpaid a collective sum of $1 million.





A mediation hearing for that case is scheduled for later this week.





SBS Punjabi has contacted the union for comment.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Workers of a high profile pizza company claim over $600,000 in alleged underpayments























