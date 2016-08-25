SBS Punjabi

Dementia Care for migrants

Dementia Care

Published 25 August 2016 at 2:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Dementia is not a normal part of ageing and yet Alzheimer's Australia predicts by mid-century almost a million people will be living with the illness. Patients from diverse backgrounds face additional challenges in getting an early diagnosis and care support which meets their needs. Carers and health experts advocate a cultural approach to dementia care. Preeti McCarthy reports.

