Demonetisation: Despite pain for the public, Modi assures of benefits to India

Reserve Bank of India revised the deadline for Non-Resident Indians for exchanging the old currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000. But the sudden demonetisation of a whopping 86% cash in circulation in the economy, created chaos among the masses. In his last speech of the year, PM Modi thanked 1.25 billion Indians for the resilience they showed in bearing with situation arose with the move. But Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands the government to issue a white paper on the whole issue.



