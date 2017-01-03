SBS Punjabi

Demonetisation: Despite pain for the public, Modi assures of benefits to India

SBS Punjabi

SBS

SBS Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2017 at 11:56am, updated 3 January 2017 at 5:58pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

As the deadline ended on 31st December for exchanging the old currency notes in India, Prime Minister Narender Modi addressed the nation. But opposition has declared demonetization a failed attempt.

Published 3 January 2017 at 11:56am, updated 3 January 2017 at 5:58pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Reserve Bank of India revised the deadline for Non-Resident Indians for exchanging the old currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000. But the sudden demonetisation of a whopping 86% cash in circulation in the economy, created chaos among the masses. In his last speech of the year, PM Modi thanked 1.25 billion Indians for the resilience they showed in bearing with situation arose with the move. But Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands the government to issue a white paper on the whole issue.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?