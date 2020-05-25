Despite $60 billion 'saving', Jobkeeper scheme won't be extended

The Morrison government is dismissing the idea of using the 60 billion dollar windfall to expand JobKeeper eligibility to more workers.





Those currently excluded from the wage subsidy of $1,500 a fortnight include casuals, temporary visa holders, arts and tertiary education workers and workers of foreign-owned companies.





Mr Morrison says he is unwilling to increase the burden on taxpayers, with direct financial support to Australian workers already expected to cost some 150 billion dollars.





"It's not free money. It's not money that is just sitting somewhere that can be spent. That money is actually sitting in the accounts of banks and foreign lenders all around the world. And so if the suggestion is that we should be increasing borrowings more than would be needed to deliver the program that we've designed and are delivering, well the answer is no."





