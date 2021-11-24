Diabetes Awareness Month: Expert shares tips on timely treatment and diagnosis

Highlights The Indian community is more prone to diabetes, says dietician Simran Grover

Ms Grover stressed regular screenings are essential to the early diagnosis and treatment of diabetes

"Diabetes is a common health condition found in the Punjabi population and the overall Indian Subcontinent community," said Ms Grover, a Sydney based dietician.





Ms Grover said many people in the community believe that diabetes is a genetic disorder and therefore cannot affect those who do not have a family history of this health condition.





"Diabetes Type 2 is a lifestyle disease associated with the way people or a group of people live.





"So it's important to identify diabetes symptoms at an early stage so it can be effectively controlled before it progresses to the next stage," she said. Dietician Simran Grover spoke to SBS Punjabi on World Diabetes Day. Source: Simran Grover





Ms Grover advised that annual check-ups on birthdays are good to keep a tab on blood sugar levels.





"One is not required to lose weight dramatically, but reducing 5 to 10% of your body weight along with some regular exercises can help control the disease."





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





