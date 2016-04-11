Did Dalvinder make it to the altar...umm Temple?







This intriguing three-part commissioned series will premiere on Wednesday, 13 April at 8.30pm on SBS with ‘ Indian Wedding Race’ , a humorous and heartfelt look at the real-life journey of two 29-year-old Indian-Australians, Dalvinder and Tarun, as they each embark on a franticly amusing adventure to find love and get married before they turn 30, while juggling the pressures from their very traditional parents and cultural expectations.





Source: SBS





From online dating with their dads to seeking guidance from astrologers, speed dating to matchmakers, and even the notion of a ‘modern’ arranged marriage, Dalvinder and Tarun are willing to try anything on their journey to find true love. Capturing every step of the way on this emotional rollercoaster, this is a rare and close-up look at the world of Australia’s Indian community as it intimately explores with humour and warmth the pressures and vulnerability that these young people face as they race to make it to the temple on time.





In this interview, Dalvinder talks to Preeti McCarthy of SBS Punjabi about her journey to find love, the clash between her preference for a partner verses her Parent’s expectations and her thoughts on arranged marriage.





Source: SBS





Dalvinder grew up in Australia whereas her mother was born in Singapore and dad in Chandigarh. Her parents believe she should get married before the age of thirty as after that age, a girl’s value goes down. Whereas, Dalvinder thinks her willingness for a commitment is more important than age. It does not just stop there! Her dad has an extensive list of qualities that the groom must have including wearing a turban, being a devout Sikh, height, athletic body and so on whereas Dalvinder doesn’t want to limit her choices to an Indian guy let alone a turban wearing Sikh.





Source: SBS





So did Dalvinder and her dad reach an agreement? Did she find the man of her dreams? Most importantly, did she make it to the altar……ummm rather temple with the perfect groom of her (her Dad’s) choice?



