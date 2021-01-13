Did Priyanka Chopra flout COVID-19 lockdown rules in UK?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who enjoys a worldwide fan base was reportedly in violation of the strict UK lockdown restrictions, to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases. She was photographed visiting a salon in Notting Hill with her mother, Madhu Chopra and dog Diana on Wednesday evening.





Celebrity stylist Josh Wood was also present at the saloon. The police were alerted of the breach and reached the salon to give a verbal reminder to the owner. No fine was imposed. The actor, however, denied the allegations in an official statement.





In other news, singer and musician Guru Randhawa sparked rumours of an engagement when he shared a picture with a mystery woman and hinted at ‘new beginnings’. Many of his industry colleagues congratulated him.





'Chanda Mama Door Ke', touted to be India’s first space film which was to star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will be revived, confirmed director Sanjay Puran Singh. The film was announced in 2017 and had Sushant playing the role of an astronaut. However, Sushant left the project due to multiple delays in 2018.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





