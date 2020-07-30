Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara' becomes highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb

Highlights Dil Bechara becomes the highest rated Indian movie on IMDb

Dil Bechara is Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie

The film's trailer has emerged as the most-liked promo on YouTube

Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of John Green’s famous novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film's story line revolves around two cancer survivors who fall in love with each other.





While the film initially got a perfect rating on IMDb, it later settled for 9.8 out of 10 with close to 21 thousand votes from viewers. The film’s trailer has also set a record on YouTube trumping Avengers: Endgame to become the most-liked promo on the video-sharing platform.











The film which has been directed by Mukesh Chabbra also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles and features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.





Hear about this, and more news from India's tinsel town in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





