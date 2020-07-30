SBS Punjabi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara' becomes highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2020 at 12:31pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 3:34pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film ‘Dil Bechara’ is setting records at IMDb - reaches a perfect 10/10 rating within hours of release on Disney's streaming platform Hotstar.

Published 30 July 2020 at 12:31pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 3:34pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Dil Bechara becomes the highest rated Indian movie on IMDb
  • Dil Bechara is Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie
  • The film's trailer has emerged as the most-liked promo on YouTube
Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of John Green’s famous novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film's story line revolves around two cancer survivors who fall in love with each other.

While the film initially got a perfect rating on IMDb, it later settled for 9.8 out of 10 with close to 21 thousand votes from viewers. The film’s trailer has also set a record on YouTube trumping Avengers: Endgame to become the most-liked promo on the video-sharing platform.



The film which has been directed by Mukesh Chabbra also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles and features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.

Hear about this, and more news from India's tinsel town in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Other related stories

Kangna Ranaut vows to 'return Padma Shri' if her allegations of nepotism in Bollywood are proven untrue

Bollywood Gupshup: Is the Oscar invitation to Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan 'nepotism'?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?