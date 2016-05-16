SBS Punjabi

Different voting options in Australia

SBS Punjabi

Voting

Voting Source: AEC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 May 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Australia is set for election in July. Australian citizens have various options available to them with regards to voting, the most common and easiest being the Ordinary vote method. But for people who might be in a different location or circumstances during elections, there are various other methods made available to them by the Australian Election Commission to help them cast their vote.

Published 16 May 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?