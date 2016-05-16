Different voting options in Australia

Voting Source: AEC
Published 16 May 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Australia is set for election in July. Australian citizens have various options available to them with regards to voting, the most common and easiest being the Ordinary vote method. But for people who might be in a different location or circumstances during elections, there are various other methods made available to them by the Australian Election Commission to help them cast their vote.
