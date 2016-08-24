Diksha Khanna - Tempting the Sweet tooth in Australia!

Diksha was born and brought up in Delhi, India. She came to Australia after getting married to her Husband Gaurav Khanna. Together they have two young kids.





After trying her hand at an office job, Diksha quickly realized she wanted to do her own thing and be her own boss. That’s where the idea of Amazeology came from. Amazeology is a small business that custom prints sweet treats like marshmallows, macaroon and fortune cookies for any occasion.





Source: Amazeology





Diksha was recently awarded the Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year – Emerging Female by Wyndham City





Her company/products were also recently featured on Channel 10 Studio program.









