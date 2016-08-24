SBS Punjabi

Diksha Khanna - Tempting the Sweet tooth in Australia!

SBS Punjabi

Dikhsha Khanna and Preeti McCarthy

Dikhsha Khanna and Preeti McCarthy Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 August 2016 at 8:40pm, updated 25 August 2016 at 2:03pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Diksha Khanna is a small business entrepreneur from Melbourne scaling new heights of success and making her own mark and contribution in our economy.

Published 24 August 2016 at 8:40pm, updated 25 August 2016 at 2:03pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Diksha was born and brought up in Delhi, India. She came to Australia after getting married to her Husband Gaurav Khanna. Together they have two young kids.

After trying her hand at an office job, Diksha quickly realized she wanted to do her own thing and be her own boss. That’s where the idea of Amazeology came from. Amazeology is a small business that custom prints sweet treats like marshmallows, macaroon and fortune cookies for any occasion.

marshmallow
Source: Amazeology


Diksha  was recently awarded the Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year – Emerging Female by Wyndham City

macaroons
Source: Amazeology


Her company/products were also recently featured on Channel 10 Studio program.



Not only this, she recently won the AusMumpreneur Award in retail business category too.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?