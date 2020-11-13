SBS Punjabi

Diwali celebrations in Australia 'not so bright' this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Diwali celebrations in Australia 'not so bright' this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Diwali celebrations in Australia 'not so bright' this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Published 13 November 2020 at 6:00pm, updated 13 November 2020 at 6:31pm
By Paras Nagpal
The sheen and glitter of Diwali are not the same this year. Although residents are flocking to Indian stores for last-minute shopping, the celebrations are quite low-key in comparison to the previous years.

Highlights
  • Many plans were shelved due to uncertainty looming over coronavirus cases
  • International and some state borders continue to remain closed
  • In Australia, COVID 27,699 cases have been reported since late January 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has mitigated the festive spirit of many in Australia, since no major cultural and social events have been held this year across the states and territories. Moreover, many people feel thier festive spirit was dampened because they could not be with their family members due to travel restrictions.

Many Indian families had planned to travel back home for this year's festivities around Diwali time, but could not go due to strict border restrictions in place and no clarity on return flights from India to Australia. Even parents, relatives, or close friends in India could not come Down Under to be with their loved ones.

Anshul Bansal, an Adelaide resident says he bought a new house about a month ago and wanted his mother to be a part of Diwali celebrations at their new home. "But this desire will remain unfulfilled due to restrictions on international travel".

Anshul Bansal and Pooja Bansal at their newly purchased home in Adelaide Source: Supplied


Chirag Goswami who works as an engineer with Adelaide Cyber Security was hopeful that COVID-impact would have decreased by November and that he would able to get together with his family in Rajkot, Gujarat to celebrate Diwali.

Mr Goswami says, "This Diwali was really special for my wife and me since we were blessed with a baby girl in March this year. My mother who lives in India could not travel to Australia to see her grandchild. So I was hoping to take my daughter to India for the festive season, but we could not plan our journey due to the border closures amidst coronavirus pandemic."

Chirag Goswami who can’t celebrate first Diwali of his daughter in India Source: Supplied
 

Another Adelaide resident Gursehaj Singh Sachdeva, who is an international student, says he planned to visit his family in India in January but could not travel due to the increase in coronavirus cases at that time.
Gursehaj Singh Sachdeva (R) with his friend (L) Source: Supplied


Mr Gursehaj says, "I had planned to go to India in January but could not travel due to an increase in coronavirus cases. I was hoping everything will settle by November and I will be with my parents for Diwali in Amritsar, but I am still stuck here.”

No major function was planned for religious festivals due to the restrictions.
Even all the cultural and festive events organized across Australia had to be largely cancelled due to the pandemic, resulting in great financial loss for organizers stall owners.

Jolly Garg from Jai Durga Sankirtan Mandal, Adelaide, talking about the impact of COVID-19, on festivities said, “It was a dull year when it came to events. No major function was planned for religious festivals due to the restrictions.

"To keep the people in the community involved, virtual events were organized during the year. Holi was the last event organized, after which COVID-19 cast its shadow on Teej, Ganesh Utsav, Navratras, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, and now Diwali."

﻿Teej celebration last year in Adelaide organised by Dheeyan Punjab Diyan. Source: Supplied


Adding to this, Gurpreet Kaur Bhangu from Dheeyan Punjab Dian organization said, "we have been organizing major Teej celebrations every year which is a platform for women to come close to their culture and tradition."

"This year we had to give the mega event a miss. Still, we wish everyone a happy Diwali and hope everyone celebrates in whichever small way possible.”

A family in Adelaide celebrating Diwali at home Source: Monica Sharma


