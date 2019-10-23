SBS Punjabi

'Diwali is a festival being celebrated by all Australians'

Diwali with wider community

Published 24 October 2019 at 10:22am, updated 24 October 2019 at 10:27am
By MP Singh
SBS Punjabi spoke to many visitors at Bella Vista Diwali festival who shared their thoughts on how they would like to celebrate Diwali in Australia. Many had invited their friends with non-Indian heritage, and they celebrated the day with as much fervour too.

‘We should be open to share our culture and festivities with wider communities by inviting them and also try to attend their events as well’, Harmeet Kaur told SBS Punjabi.

Diwali Bella Vista
Baljit Singh who came to ‘Bella Vista Farms’ with his wife Harmeet Kaur and her colleagues who were non-Indians said, ‘We just mentioned about Diwali festival to our friends they were here even before we reached.’  

Paramjit Singh has noticed a big change in festivities in Australia, as compared to how Diwali was celebrated eight years ago when he had previously visited Australia.

Diwali Bella Vista
Gurdev Singh Bansal ex-college professor from Punjab, who is aged over 70, says beyond sharing festivities, Australia has a lot to offer people like him.

"When our grandchildren go to school, college or and office, I have spare time. To keep myself busy, I have joined TAFE to learn English and now I am keen to take on computer classes.’

