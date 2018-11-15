Do you know ‘Capsule Gill’ the saviour of 64 coal miners?

Jaswant Singh Gill standing by side of iron capsule at CMPDI museum, Ranchi. Source: Supplied
Published 15 November 2018 at 2:59pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Twenty-nine-years ago, for the first time in the history of mining in India, 64 miners trapped belowground were rescued through a large diameter borehole drilled from the surface. Jaswant Singh Gill who was posted at that time as the Additional Chief Mining Engineer at the Raniganj area of West Bengal volunteered to bring the miners back up.
