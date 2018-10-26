'Don't completely cut out fats or carbs from your diet': Nutrition expert

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, dietitian and nutritionist Seema Singh Kashyap said, "We generally recommend five core food groups for a healthy diet to everyone. These are:





1.Vegetables and legumes.





2.Fruit.





3.Grain (cereal) foods.





4.Lean meats and poultry, fish, eggs, tofu, nuts and seeds, and legumes/ beans.





5.Milk, yoghurt, cheese and/or their alternatives.





As healthy eating tips, Seema recommends:





eat a wide variety of foods .

limit your alcohol and junk food intake.

avoid eating too many foods that are high in saturated fats.

limit the amount of sugary foods .

limit salty foods .

drink plenty of water.

She added, "Eat plenty of foods rich in calcium. People in their early twenties need to be building up stores of calcium in their bodies to prevent osteoporosis later in life. If you don't like milk, try to include ample amounts of low-fat yogurt, low-fat cheese and green leafy vegetables in your diet."





Recommending a diet for young adults, Seema said, "Mainly it should contain 3 macronutrients, which are carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Each of them are essential."





Elaborating on each of these she said:





1. Carbohydrates are used for fuel which is important for young adults. It's recommended to focus on complex carbohydrates such as whole-grain breads, cereals, pastas and brown rice. Limit simple carbohydrates such as juices, white breads and sugary cereals. Whole grains provide energy that lasts longer than simple carbohydrates as well as fiber and vitamins. Whole grains are also rich sources of iron, which is important for teens. Males have an increased need for iron due to muscle mass increase and females have an increased need due to menstruation, according to The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Young adults should aim to consume 50 to 60 percent of their total calories from carbohydrates.





2 .Protein is the nutrient of least concern when it comes to young adults. The reason is because most teens actually consume double the protein that their body needs each day. Smart choices for young adults include lean beef, pork, chicken, turkey and fish. Other sources of protein include milk, yogurt, cheese, eggs and beans. Dairy products contain calcium, which is important for growing bones. Many teens do not get enough calcium in their diets and should include two to three servings of low-fat dairy products per day to meet their needs. Teens should aim to consume two to three servings of protein-rich foods per day. Meat is rich in iron and zinc which is important to focus on for young adults as they are often deficient in these minerals.





3. Fats: Young adults should consume no more than 30 percent of their daily calories from fat and most consume more than that amount. While fat intake should be limited, fat plays an important role in supplying energy and helping the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins including vitamins A, D, E and K. Consuming too much fat can cause young adults to gain weight and may even cause high cholesterol. Choose healthy sources of fats such as nuts, seeds, plant-based oils and avocados.





In general, Seema gave the following tips to SBS Punjabi listeners:





Enjoy a healthy breakfast.





Eat slowly and savour every mouthful.





Listen to your body. Stop when, or even before, you feel full.





Don’t shop when you’re hungry – and use a list.





Plan healthy, quick and easy meals for busy days.





Make meal times special occasions for the whole family. And turn off the TV!





When eating out, make healthy choices. For example, choose grilled or steamed foods and avoid creamy sauces.





She encouraged everyone to adopt healthy eating habits such as:





Choose water instead of soft drink, cordial, fruit drinks, vitamin waters, energy drinks, sports drinks or alcoholic drinks.





When hungry, fill up with fruit and vegetables.





Don’t spend a long time sitting down. Turn off the computer!





Be physically active every day in as many ways as you can. Go for a walk, play active games, go for a ride, start a vegetable garden. Get the kids involved too.





Find a friend or family member to help support you to eat healthily and be active.





