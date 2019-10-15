Don't use devices as an 'electronic nanny' to mind your kids: expert

In SBS Punjabi's monthly series of chats with Melbourne paediatrician Dr Raj Khillan, here is a discussion about the guidelines surrounding 'screen time', the adverse effects of over-use and important tips for parents.





"The Australian government's guideline is that children below two years of age should have no screen time at all," said Dr Khillan.





"The constant flickering in the screen gets an infant's brain hyper-stimulated, and we say that is a hyper-arousable state."





Dr Raj Khillan, Melbourne based paediatrician Source: Supplied





"Apart from the adverse physiological effect on the eyes and brain development, the psychological damage caused due to overexposure to screens, is the biggest issue," he says.





Dr Khillan says he sees many affected children in his practice.





"If exposed to too much screen time, little kids can have difficulty in sleeping. They become sleep deprived and even develop insomnia. They could suffer from anxiety and nightmares, depending on the content of what they are watching, and children aged between two and five have mood swings, anger issues and throw tantrums."





Exposure to TV is as bad as phone or Ipad

Dr Khillan sees no difference between phone screens, Ipads, laptops and television.





"It all adds up as screen time. Watching TV is as bad as watching a phone screen or Ipad from a closer distance."





"The clear guideline is that a child under the age of two should not be exposed to any screen time at all. After that, we recommend half an hour per day at the age of three. Thereafter, if the children are watching any screen with moving images, they must take a break after half an hour."





'Excuses parents make'

The paediatrician says, many parents tell him that if they won't be able to get by unless they give their child some sort of a screen to focus on.





"Parents tell me, my child won't eat food unless they watch a cartoon on TV or on the phone. Others say, 'I wouldn't be able to do my household chores if I don't distract the child with a screen'. I tell them that this is detrimental to their well being and you shouldn't use these electronic nannies."





"Some parents say proudly, 'our child only watches educational shows on the screen'. Even this is wrong, because educational or not, excessive screen time has adverse effects on the child."





"People now have electronic screen syndrome due to this growing trend," he adds.





Tips for parents

As for tips and recommendations, Dr Khillan says:





1. Never distract a child with any form of screen at mealtimes. Lunch and dinner should be screen-free.





2. Never keep a television in the bedroom.





3. Spend more time with your children and play games - both outdoor and indoor.





4. Stop all forms of screen exposure at least an hour before bedtime, if not two hours.





5. Reading in bed is far better to induce sleep.





6. Have clear rules about internet usage - and make sure the same rules apply to you (the parents) as well.





To hear the full conversation, click on the audio link above. If there is a topic that you'd like us to discuss with Dr Khillan in an upcoming interview, please email your suggestion to manpreet.singh@sbs.com.au





