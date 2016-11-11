Doubling Australia's Migration could dramatically drive economic growth

But it's calling for a cap on working holidaymakers, reviving the possibility of a guest worker program to fill low-skilled roles. The CEDA report says doubling Australia's migration intake to 400,000 by the 2050s could dramatically drive economic growth. But the report's authors add this should only occur if gaps in infrastructure, urban congestion and environmental impacts are adequately addressed to cope with new arrivals.
A new report, from the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, known as CEDA, says skilled migration in particular has always been a significant driver for Australia's economy.
Published 11 November 2016 at 9:01pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
