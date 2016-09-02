Dr Moninder Singh Candidate for Blacktown Council

Dr Moninder Singh nominated by Labor for ward no 1 but on number 2 position is quite hopeful of his selection as councilor. Listen to his views, aims and ambitions that he wants to do if elected as councilor.
Published 2 September 2016
By MP Singh
Blacktown suburb of Sydney prides in hosting majority of Punjabi and Indian community. How does a member from own community elected to Council can benefit, listen to Dr Moninder Singh candidate for Blacktown's ward no 1
