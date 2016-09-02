SBS Punjabi

Dr Moninder Singh Candidate for Blacktown Council

SBS Punjabi

MPS

MPS Source: MPS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 September 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 3 September 2016 at 11:10am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Blacktown suburb of Sydney prides in hosting majority of Punjabi and Indian community. How does a member from own community elected to Council can benefit, listen to Dr Moninder Singh candidate for Blacktown's ward no 1

Published 2 September 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 3 September 2016 at 11:10am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Dr Moninder Singh nominated by Labor for ward no 1 but on number 2 position is quite hopeful of his selection as councilor. Listen to his views, aims and ambitions that he wants to do if elected as councilor.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?