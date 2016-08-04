Dr Surinder Singh wins PIVE award from University of Sydney

A vet by profession, Dr Singh has been teaching and mentoring students for many years now, owing to his vast repository of experience - he has previously worked for RSPCA, and various government departments like DIBP. He is one of only two people in NSW, chosen for the award this year.





Here is a brief interview in which Dr Singh talks about this award, his current line of work which takes a very close look at animal welfare, and also about his identity as a Sikh Australian.





Dr Surinder Singh receiving the PIVE award in University of Sydney Source: SBS Punjabi



