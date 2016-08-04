SBS Punjabi

Dr Surinder Singh wins PIVE award from University of Sydney

Dr Surinder Singh, receiving his award at University of Sydney

Dr Surinder Singh, receiving his award at University of Sydney

Published 4 August 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 4 August 2016 at 6:08pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Dr Surinder Singh has become the first turbaned person, to win the PIVE award from University of Sydney.

A vet by profession, Dr Singh has been teaching and mentoring students for many years now, owing to his vast repository of experience - he has previously worked for RSPCA, and various government departments like DIBP. He is one of only two people in NSW, chosen for the award this year.

 Here is a brief interview in which Dr Singh talks about this award, his current line of work which takes a very close look at animal welfare, and also about his identity as a Sikh Australian.

Dr Surinder Singh receiving the PIVE award in University of Sydney
