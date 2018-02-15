Drama of Saala and three Jijjas; Lavaan Phere

Roshan Prince is a Punjabi singer, producer, musician, songwriter and actor. He was born in a Punjabi family. His Grandfather was noted musician Pt Roshal Lal, from where his first name i.e. Roshan is used.





In an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi Roshan Price, shared his journey from being a singer to successful actor now. But he says his first love in music is always on top and if given a choice, he will love to go back to singing.





Source: SBS Punjabi





After appearing in many Punjabi movies, Roshan's new comedy i.e. Laavan Phere is all about him as a Saala who has three very demanding Jijjas, which is not very unusual.





Roshan shares with us his experience about this movie, its broad outline and urges all listeners to provide their honest feedback after watching this movie.





