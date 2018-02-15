SBS Punjabi

Drama of Saala and three Jijjas; Lavaan Phere

Rohan Prince

talking about his latest comedy movie Laavan Phere Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 15 February 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 4:34pm
By MP Singh
Roshan Prince, in this exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi talks about his latest comedy film 'Lavaan Phere', in which he is a distraught Saala with three typical Jijjas, and all creating so many scenes during his wedding.

Roshan Prince is a Punjabi singer, producer, musician, songwriter and actor. He was born in a Punjabi family. His Grandfather was noted musician Pt Roshal Lal, from where his first name i.e. Roshan is used.

In an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi Roshan Price, shared his journey from being a singer to successful actor now. But he says his first love in music is always on top and if given a choice, he will love to go back to singing.

Laavan Phere
Source: SBS Punjabi


After appearing in many Punjabi movies, Roshan's new comedy i.e. Laavan Phere is all about him as a Saala who has three very demanding Jijjas, which is not very unusual.

Roshan shares with us his experience about this movie, its broad outline and urges all listeners to provide their honest feedback after watching this movie.

