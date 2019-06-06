Drought forces water restrictions in Sydney

A sprinkler waters the garden as the drought continues to impact New South Wales water levels at Warragamba Dam have dropped to 54.8% in Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 6 June 2019 at 11:54am, updated 6 June 2019 at 12:24pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
The ongoing drought crisis across eastern Australia is now having an effect on those living in the city. Water restrictions have been introduced in Sydney from the start of this month and will continue until conditions ease.
