SBS Punjabi

Early voting starts today for Australian federal elections

SBS Punjabi

Wapiga kura ndani ya kituo chakupiga kura.

Wapiga kura ndani ya kituo chakupiga kura. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 April 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 29 April 2019 at 2:22pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

It's compulsory for all Australian citizens to vote in the federal election, but not everyone has to cast a ballot on election day.

Published 29 April 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 29 April 2019 at 2:22pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
As the campaign gets underway, an increasing number of people are choosing to vote early at federal elections. The Australian Electoral Commission says voters still need to have a valid reason for choosing to do so.

It makes provisions for people who are unable to vote on election day as long as they meet certain conditions.

Voters can either pre-poll vote via post or go to an early voting centre if they are unable to vote on election day.

Click on the player at the top of this page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Related Stories

How does the voting system work in Australia?

Facebook to ban foreign political ads for federal elections

The number of Lower House MPs will go up after 2019 federal elections



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?