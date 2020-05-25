'Eat better, exercise and manage stress’: Frontline doctor's advice as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Highlights Eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly and take adequate rest to build immunity

Maintain social distancing and personal hygiene to prevent infections

Discuss your symptoms with your doctors

While the threat of coronavirus in Australia has reduced, medical practitioners warn that some may consider this a green light to go back to their everyday lives.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Dr Singh said the COVID-19 pandemic will force many changes in our lives, including the need to practice social distancing measures.













"While things are easing, people must remember that these relaxations aim to slowly introduce people into their everyday lives and do not mean we are returning to business-as-usual," he said.





Some social changes like physical distancing and response measures to the outbreak are here to stay even beyond the pandemic - Dr Mankul Singh

Dr Singh said introducing small changes like eating a healthy diet, exercising and taking adequate rest could go a long way in building the immune system and to help stave off a second wave of infections in the country.





"Apart from social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene, including washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes, people must introduce eating a healthy and balanced diet, 30 minutes of physical exercise and optimum sleep as long term measures to protect themselves from getting infected," he advised.











Dr Singh added that taking care of your mental well-being is as important as maintaining physical health as managing stress and anxiety levels continue to be a challenge for many during these unprecedented times.





"It is very important to take care of your mental health along with maintaining a healthy body as we find our way out of this health crisis. A lot of people especially from north India have chronic health issues. So it's very important to keep your health in check and consult with your doctors regularly," he added.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





