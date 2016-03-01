SBS Punjabi

Educating People about Sikh Identity - Angad Singh

Angad Singh

Angad Singh Source: Supplied

Published 1 March 2016 at 10:41pm, updated 2 March 2016 at 8:48pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Angad Singh is a young student from America who is trying to spread awareness about Sikhism and turbans to eliminate the problem of mistaken identity in America and the wider community in the world. He is using media as his tool to reach winder audience to spread his message of unity, peace and brotherhood - to start a conversation; to answer questions of the curious, as it's only by giving answers can we eradicate ignorance which in return will make people understand and accept others from different cultures and religion.

