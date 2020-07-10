Educators prepare for a possible return to remote learning in Victoria

Highlights Educators preparing for a possible return to remote learning for term three

"Not all students were able to thrive in a flexible remote learning environment last term," says Ms Piazza

The Victorian government says remote learning is a possibility if it is deemed the safest option for students. For now, the school holidays are being extended to give teachers time to plan for the next phase of education during the coronavirus pandemic.





Victorian Principal Loretta Piazza was one of the first educators to deal with a coronavirus scare at her school, Meadowglen primary. She says not all students were able to thrive in a flexible remote learning environment last term, and if it happens again, she'll tailor the system to suit her school's needs.





"I'm worried about all my kids who are going to be home and parents need to go to work because I have a very very high number of blue-collar workers and we're already looking at doing things a little bit differently."





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





