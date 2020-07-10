SBS Punjabi

Educators prepare for a possible return to remote learning in Victoria

E-learning education facilities for home schooling

Person working on an online study website. Source: Getty Image

Published 10 July 2020 at 10:31am, updated 10 July 2020 at 10:41am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Harleen Kaur
In Victoria, Year 11 and 12 students will head back to the classroom on Monday 13 July and special schools will resume for term three. But younger school students in Melbourne and the Mitchell shire, north of the city, are facing the prospect of remote learning again.

Highlights
  • Educators preparing for a possible return to remote learning for term three
  • "Not all students were able to thrive in a flexible remote learning environment last term," says Ms Piazza
The Victorian government says remote learning is a possibility if it is deemed the safest option for students. For now, the school holidays are being extended to give teachers time to plan for the next phase of education during the coronavirus pandemic.

Victorian Principal Loretta Piazza was one of the first educators to deal with a coronavirus scare at her school, Meadowglen primary. She says not all students were able to thrive in a flexible remote learning environment last term, and if it happens again, she'll tailor the system to suit her school's needs.

"I'm worried about all my kids who are going to be home and parents need to go to work because I have a very very high number of blue-collar workers and we're already looking at doing things a little bit differently."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

READ MORE

'Because Punjabi matters': Community language schools move to online classes amid COVID-19 restrictions

HSC students 'hard-hit' by coronavirus closures are now eager to return to school



 

