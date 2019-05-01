Election 2019: Profile of the Liberal Party

Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Published 1 May 2019 at 7:30pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 12:57pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
There's no other figure that looms larger over the Liberal Party of Australia than Sir Robert Menzies. In fact, few Australians have gained such fame, or held such influence, over the nation than the former Liberal prime minister. He created the party, was Australia's longest-serving prime minister and is bound to be quoted or referred to by Liberal candidates during the federal election campaign. The party's current leader is Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Published 1 May 2019 at 7:30pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 12:57pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Share