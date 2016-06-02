SBS Punjabi

Election coverage - The day 25 of the election campaign

Bill Shorten and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Bill Shorten and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 2 June 2016 at 8:21pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 10:30pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Opposition leader Bill Shorten and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have been campaigning in Sydney, with Labor outlining its plans on renewable energy, and Malcolm Turnbull continuing his theme of innovation. But it was the issue of changes to superannuation that continued to dominate the agenda. Preetinder Grewal reports...

