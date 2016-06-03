Election coverage - The day 26 of the election campaign

Election 2016 Source: SBS
Published 3 June 2016 at 10:36pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 10:29pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Malcolm Turnbull has spent the day in Adelaide, where the coalition is facing a strong challenge from Independent Senator Nick Xenophon. Bill Shorten was in Tasmania to announce investment in tourism. But he faced persistent questions about historical comments he made on company tax. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports……
