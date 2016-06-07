Election coverage - The day 30 of the election campaign

Election 2016 Source: Supplied
Published 7 June 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 10:27pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Audio in Punjabi - With a week until pre-polling votes open, the federal-election announcements continue, with Labor promising to boost apprenticeship placements. The Coalition has countered with an attack ad targeting Labor's position on company-tax cuts. And as Preetinder Singh Grewal reports, it all comes as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is calling for the country's first-ever online leaders debate.
Published 7 June 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 10:27pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share