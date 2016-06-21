Election Exchange Community Input

SBS Punjabi

Published 21 June 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 21 June 2016 at 1:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
As part of the Election Exchange organized by SBS Radio, many community members came forward to participate and share their views on issues that matter in these elections. Listen to Molina Asthana and Vikas Kumar talking to Preeti McCarthy about what they consider are important issues for the Indian community.

