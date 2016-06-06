Election Talk - Which issue is the most pressing for you in casting your vote?

Source: AAP
Published 6 June 2016 at 10:41pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 4:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Australia is going to elections on the 2nd of July 2016. Different people have different critieria for deciding who they will vote for. For some, the issues of the present are more important and for others, long term goals are more pressing. Then, there are others, who vote purely on the basis of personality.In a series of episodes, we will be asking people from our community, what they think is important to them for casting their vote. In the first episode, Preeti McCarthy asks our community members, what is the one main thing that they consider while deciding their vote and whether they think Malcolm Turnbull's gamble to call double dissolution elections will pay off? Listen to their opinions here...
Published 6 June 2016 at 10:41pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 4:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share