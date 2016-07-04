Elections 2016 - The Aftermath

Neither the coalition or Labor has won enough lower house seats to form a majority government. Source: AAP
Published 4 July 2016 at 10:26pm, updated 4 July 2016 at 10:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
A million or so postal votes might be just enough to get the coalition over the line for majority government. But the Turnbull government might have to wait until counting starts on Tuesday. In the meantime, Labor leader Bill Shorten has called on Malcolm Turnbull to resign, blaming the prime minister for the prospect of three One Nation senators in the new parliament. He also accused Mr Turnbull of jeopardising Australia's triple-A credit rating by delivering instability. Preeti McCarthy looks at the weekend thats been....
