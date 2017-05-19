SBS Punjabi

English, English, English- why international students MUST learn it

SBS Punjabi

Learning English can be a key to success in Australia

Learning English can be a key to success in Australia Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 May 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 15 June 2017 at 4:20pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

International students often face difficulties in Australia, if they struggle to speak English fluently or if they are unable to understand the language, which is recognised as the lingua franca around the globe.

Published 19 May 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 15 June 2017 at 4:20pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Now the Turnbull government has made it amply clear, that prospective citizens of Australia will need to have good command over the English language. All migrants, including international students, are required to take English language tests at various stages of their migrant journey in Australia.

And now, prospective new citizens will also have to take an English proficiency test.

As Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says, "Australia is not defined by a single race, religion or culture." The only thing which binds the country is the commonly used language - English.

 
SBS
Shivi Bhalla's book for international students. Source: SBS


 

 Shivi Bhalla, an academic and author has shared his experiences through his book "PR-guide to Australia". Shivi suggests that learning English can turn into superlative solution for international students in particular.

Having arrived in Australia as an international student himself, he has some special tips for the newly arrived ones.

sbs
Shivi is also the Founder and CEO of ‘EnglishWise’. Source: SBS


Shivi’s training and speeches empower students to find the strength from within to challenge mediocrity and become extraordinary in their own talents and strengths.

 
Related Articles

Are Indian students only a 'product' for Australia?

New changes to Australian citizenship introduced in parliament



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?