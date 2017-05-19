English, English, English- why international students MUST learn it

Now the Turnbull government has made it amply clear, that prospective citizens of Australia will need to have good command over the English language. All migrants, including international students, are required to take English language tests at various stages of their migrant journey in Australia.





As Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says, "Australia is not defined by a single race, religion or culture." The only thing which binds the country is the commonly used language - English.





Shivi Bhalla, an academic and author has shared his experiences through his book "PR-guide to Australia". Shivi suggests that learning English can turn into superlative solution for international students in particular.





Having arrived in Australia as an international student himself, he has some special tips for the newly arrived ones.





