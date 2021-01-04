SBS Punjabi

Evaluate your risk: How to prepare for and survive floods

Floods in Australia

Source: Getty Images/Theo Clark

Published 5 January 2021 at 10:47am, updated 6 July 2022 at 3:00pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
With the current above-average rainfall across eastern parts of Australia, experts are warning people to exercise caution near flood-prone areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology or BOM has released multiple flood warnings for most of eastern New South Wales due to the weather event which is causing above-average rainfall. 

Findings from Allianz show that Australians are not as prepared as they should be for floods due to a lack of knowledge. The insurer’s national claims manager Mark O’Connor says sadly, storm and flood season inflicted $2.4 billion in damage to Australian homes last year. 

