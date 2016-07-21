SBS Punjabi

Everything you need to know about filling the Census 2016 form - in simple Punjabi!

Puneet Jodhka, at the Glenwood Sikh temple, Parklea (NSW)

Puneet Jodhka, at the Glenwood Sikh temple, Parklea (NSW) Source: ABS

Published 21 July 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 21 July 2016 at 5:58pm
By Manpreet K Singh
August 9 is Census night - the day that the Australian Bureau of Statistics is asking all Australians to pause and make a difference, by filling out the Census form.

It is expected that nearly 15 million forms will be completed online - the largest ever online exercise undertaken in Australia.

For many people this maybe the first time they'll participate in an Australian census, so they could be apprehensive about filling out the Census form. For that reason, ABS is holding sessions for many communities in their own language - the most recent one being at the Glenwood Sikh temple in Sydney, on 16-17July.

Puneet Jodhka, making a presentation on behalf of the ABS, at Sydney's Glenwood Sikh temple
Puneet Jodhka, making a presentation on behalf of the ABS, at Sydney's Glenwood Sikh temple Source: ABS


 

Puneet Jodhka, an ABS official who works with the Metro Administration Support, 2016 NSW-ACT Census, spoke to SBS Punjabi program this week, so our listeners can make "sense of the Census"...

 In short, filling out a Census form is compulsory - regardless of your visa or residency status. Whether your're a student, a tourist, a parent visiting their children, or citizens of Australia, anyone who is present in Australia on the night of August 9, 2016, MUST fill out the census form.

 
Puneet Jodhka, speaking to SBS television on behalf of the ABS, at Sydney's Glenwood Sikh temple
Puneet Jodhka, speaking to SBS television on behalf of the ABS, at Sydney's Glenwood Sikh temple Source: ABS


Please listen to the interview with Puneet, who tells us that Census hotline will be operational from July 22 onwards, to answer any queries you may have. The number is 1300 214 531

 
ABS holding a community information session for the Censis at Sydney's Glenwood Sikh temple
ABS holding a community information session for the Censis at Sydney's Glenwood Sikh temple Source: ABS


 

