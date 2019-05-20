SBS Punjabi

Exit polls predict Modi's return to power in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi's party is expected to win India's general election but the question is by how much. Source: AAP

Published 20 May 2019 at 2:03pm, updated 20 May 2019 at 2:31pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by MP Singh
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has run a campaign reiterating his tough stance on national security, while opposition parties have focused on the weakening economy and unemployment, particularly among India's youth.

