Exit polls predict Modi's return to power in India

Narendra Modi's party is expected to win India's general election but the question is by how much. Source: AAP
Published 20 May 2019 at 2:03pm, updated 20 May 2019 at 2:31pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has run a campaign reiterating his tough stance on national security, while opposition parties have focused on the weakening economy and unemployment, particularly among India's youth.
