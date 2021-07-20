SBS Punjabi

Experts say Australia's pandemic recovery could be hurt by excluding skilled migrants

SBS Punjabi

Young female engineers working with helicopters

Source: Photodisc

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 July 2021 at 1:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Sofija Petrovic, Dom Vukovic
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Australia governor Phillip Lowe says while Australia's highest levels of migration had helped boost the economy, in some cases it left businesses without an incentive to train local workers. However, the Committee for Economic Development of Australia says analysis of migration data proves otherwise.

Published 20 July 2021 at 1:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Sofija Petrovic, Dom Vukovic
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
The shortage of skilled workers is something the Federal Government is keenly aware of.

Reserve Bank Governor Phillip Lowe says he's heard it from both the commercial sector, and the government.

"I know from many of my meetings with business that they're struggling to find the workers that they want and I note that government ministers have spoken about this issue as well and it's one of priority areas they're focusing on."

Advertisement
Bi-partisan think-tank, The Committee for Economic Development of Australia, disagrees.

Jarred Ball says it's wrong to suggest high immigration leaders to lower wages for Australian workers.

"Well there's no truth to the notion that migrants negatively impact wages in Australia. In fact, the evidence that we have seen, the rigorous economic modelling that has been done by CEDA and other institutions such as as the Australian National University, suggest that there hasn't been a negative impact on the outcomes for local workers in recent waves of migration."

Click on the player at the top of this page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack