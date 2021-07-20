Experts say Australia's pandemic recovery could be hurt by excluding skilled migrants

The shortage of skilled workers is something the Federal Government is keenly aware of.





Reserve Bank Governor Phillip Lowe says he's heard it from both the commercial sector, and the government.





"I know from many of my meetings with business that they're struggling to find the workers that they want and I note that government ministers have spoken about this issue as well and it's one of priority areas they're focusing on."





Bi-partisan think-tank, The Committee for Economic Development of Australia, disagrees.





Jarred Ball says it's wrong to suggest high immigration leaders to lower wages for Australian workers.





"Well there's no truth to the notion that migrants negatively impact wages in Australia. In fact, the evidence that we have seen, the rigorous economic modelling that has been done by CEDA and other institutions such as as the Australian National University, suggest that there hasn't been a negative impact on the outcomes for local workers in recent waves of migration."





