Explaining Australia's parliamentary system to new citizens and migrants

It's one of Perth's oldest buildings, once the site of the first official High School in Western Australia.











But while this building is no longer a school, its role hasn't changed, and some new students are about to start class. The class is a workshop on Civics and Citizenship inside Perth's Constitution Centre.











It's part of an initiative by the Australia Day Council of Western Australia, aimed at encouraging new citizens and migrants to learn about the Parliamentary system and how they can be involved.

















The new program explores how the different levels of government in Australia work, starting with national and state constitutions, through to voting and how bills are made into law.

















It's hoped the new course will encourage citizens from all backgrounds to do just that - increasing activity and involvement in these communities and the political system, even if it's just casting their vote.

















Several cultural groups have already been in touch with Morgan Lewis and her team at the Australia Day Council, enquiring on the availability of workshops.





















