Explosive book on Tony Abbot and Peta Credlin's relation causes stir

An explosive book written by political commentator Nikki Savva threatens to sink Tony Abbott’s plans to contest and win the elections from his seat of Warringa.





The book, Road to Ruin: How Tony Abbott and Peta Credlin Destroyed Their own Government , talks about the dysfunctional Abbott government and the rise and fall of Tony Abbott as the Prime Minister of Australia.





The book reveals rumours that Tony Abbott was having an affair with his Chief of Staff Peta Credlin and was asked to dump her. But it was understood that Tony Abbott was too dependent on Ms Credlin and thought that he could not run the government without her and Ms Credlin was convinced of the same too. Peta Credlin has also been blamed for bullying her staff.





Source: ABC Australia





There are direct quotes from certain MPs detailing what they witnessed and experienced during the Abbott Government. One MP has stated that he saw Peta Credlin feeding Tony Abbott from her own fork at a Melbourne restaurant and after finishing the meal she rested her head on his shoulders. Another MP has stated that she was continuously bullied and called “useless “by Peta Credlin. It is believed that the office was held hostage to Ms Credlin’s moods.





The book also goes on to state how Peta Credlin was instrumental in making the Prime Minister’s wife Margie disappear from the scene as she took over.





Nikki Savva writes that one senator, Connie Fierraventi-Wells once approached Tony Abbott to warn him about the increasing speculations about his affair and she is quoted as saying this to Tony Abbott,” “Politics is about perceptions, rightly or wrongly, the perception is that you are sleeping with your chief of staff. That’s the perception, and you need to deal with it.”





Mr Fierraventi –Wells also approached Ms Credlin and said,” One day, Tony will be sitting on a park bench in Manly feeding the pigeons, and he will blame you,’ she told her.”





In return, Mr Abbott has said that the best response to Niki Savva's is the objective record of his government.





"The boats were stopped. The carbon tax and the mining tax were repealed. Three free trade agreements that had languished for years were finalised," he said in a statement.





Mr Abbott said infrastructure got under way under his leadership, including the western Sydney airport that had been talked about for 50 years.





"Our country was kept safe. And a strong start was made to the vital task of budget repair."





The former prime minister claimed a "dysfunctional opposition" couldn't win an election and a "dysfunctional government" couldn't have got so much done in just two years.





"That said, I'm not in the business of raking over old coals nor am I in the business of responding to scurrilous gossip and smear."





Apart from being a good local MP, Mr Abbott said his focus is on the election of the Turnbull government.





"Australia needs prudent, frugal, competent government - not an unreconstructed Labor Party with its five new taxes."





Neither Tony Abbott nor Peta Credlin was contacted by Nikki Savva to find out their side of the story.









