‘F**K off, go back where you came from': Indian student assaulted in alleged racial attack in Melbourne

An Indian student has been left reeling in shock and fearing for her safety after she was targeted in an alleged racially-motivated attack near a shopping centre in Melbourne’s south-west.





Rupinder Kaur said that she along with a friend was waiting for a bus when they were allegedly attacked by a group of young men and women.





“They made us uncomfortable with their rude and abusive behaviour. They hurled racist comments and made rude gestures,” said Ms Kaur in an interview with SBS Punjabi.





“They yelled racist things like f*** off you Indians, go back where you came from. You smell sh**.”





The alleged incident occurred at around 5:30 PM on May 27 at a bus stop near Werribee Plaza.





Ms Kaur said that one of the offenders spat on her friend as they were boarding a bus travelling towards Hoppers Crossing.





“It didn’t stop there. One of the women from that group entered the bus we were in, to throw a used cold drink on my face. They were kicking at windows and abusing me and my friend before I went out to confront them what they thought was wrong with being an Indian,” she added. Police is investigating the incident that occurred near the intersection of Derrimut Road and Heath Road, Werribee. Source: Google Maps





Ms Kaur claims she was punched and kicked in the head and chest after she stepped out of the bus.





“My nose was bleeding, and my T-shirt was drenched in blood. I asked the bus driver to contact the police who arrived at the scene along with an ambulance,” she said.





Ms Kaur claims that the offender fled the scene before the police arrived.





"A passenger helped me on that occasion. He also gave statements to the police to support the case against these bunch of thugs,” she added.





Ms Kaur said she was very distressed after her GP advised her to get tested for COVID-19.





“I felt helpless. I had to take pain-killers for three days. I had a swollen nose, stomach-ache, and in addition to all this, I had to deal with the stress of getting tested for coronavirus,” she said. Source: AAP





When contacted by SBS Punjabi , a spokesperson for Victoria Police said that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.





“Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating following an assault in Werribee last month,” said a police spokesperson.





“Investigators have been told a woman was assaulted as she got off a bus at the intersection of Derrimut Road and Heath Road on Wednesday 27 May at about 5.25 pm.”





Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report anonymously online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au .





Click on the player above to listen to the full interview with Ms Kaur in Punjabi.





